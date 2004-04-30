Edwards Exits Morning Edition

Bob Edwards ended his 24-and-a-half years as host of NPR's Morning Edition Friday as he began it, interviewing Charles Osgood of CBS News.

Osgood sounded surprised to learn that his role as "alpha and omega" of the NPR hosts career on the show was the reason for the interview--Osgood is also on a book tour.

Edwards thanked his audience for their expressions of support, though he warned he could not respond to all the letters he has received.

Edwards, who was removed as host to make way for a format change to a dual-anchor set-up with more field reporting from the anchors, will return as senior correspondent for NPR News in July, though he has already prepared a piece--on the new World War II Memorial in Washington--scheduled to air Monday.