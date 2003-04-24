Edward talks dead on Kimmel Live

Psychic John Edward, of Universal's Crossing Over with John Edward, is

crossing over to ABC to serve as co-host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live

during the week of April 28 through May 2.

Edward, who spends his time talking to the dead for audience members on his

syndicated strip, will help Kimmel to interview According to Jim's Jim

Belushi, 24's Sarah Wynter, X2's Rebecca Romjin-Stamos and

Grounded for Life's Donal Logue.