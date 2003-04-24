Edward talks dead on Kimmel Live
Psychic John Edward, of Universal's Crossing Over with John Edward, is
crossing over to ABC to serve as co-host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live
during the week of April 28 through May 2.
Edward, who spends his time talking to the dead for audience members on his
syndicated strip, will help Kimmel to interview According to Jim's Jim
Belushi, 24's Sarah Wynter, X2's Rebecca Romjin-Stamos and
Grounded for Life's Donal Logue.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.