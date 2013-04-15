Edward Pound to Head Al Jazeera America Investigative Unit
Edward Pound, former investigative reporter for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and National
Journal, among others, has joined Al Jazeera America to head up its
16-member investigative unit, based in Washington.
Pound most recently was director of communications at the
Recovery Accountability and Transparency Board, which has been overseeing
spending of stimulus money.
Al Jazeera America has been staffing up in Washington and
New York for its planned launch later this year. Parent company AlJazeera Networks purchased struggling Current TV earlier this year and is
remaking it into a 24-hour, U.S.-targeted version of its award-winning news
channel.
In early April, it hiredCNN business reporter Ali Velshi to host a daily, prime time program.
