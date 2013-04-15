Edward Pound to Head Al Jazeera America Investigative Unit

Edward Pound, former investigative reporter for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and National

Journal, among others, has joined Al Jazeera America to head up its

16-member investigative unit, based in Washington.

Pound most recently was director of communications at the

Recovery Accountability and Transparency Board, which has been overseeing

spending of stimulus money.

Al Jazeera America has been staffing up in Washington and

New York for its planned launch later this year. Parent company AlJazeera Networks purchased struggling Current TV earlier this year and is

remaking it into a 24-hour, U.S.-targeted version of its award-winning news

channel.

In early April, it hiredCNN business reporter Ali Velshi to host a daily, prime time program.