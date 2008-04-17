Edward Esposito Elected RTNDA Chairman
Radio-Television News Directors Association members elected Edward Esposito chairman.
Esposito is vice president of information media at Rubber City Radio Group in Akron, Ohio. He succeeds Bill Roswell, director of digital news at KYW-AM Philadelphia.
The elections occurred at the RTNDA’s convention in Las Vegas this week.
Among other winners, KOMU Columbia, Mo., news director Stacey Woelfel is the RTNDA chair-elect; AccuWeather senior account executive Loren Tobia is treasurer; and the directors-at-large are KGO San Francisco reporter David Louie and AP assistant managing editor, broadcast news, Ed Tobias.
