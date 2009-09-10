Edward B. Fritts Dies at 94

Edward B. Fritts, 94, veteran broadcaster and father of former NAB President Eddie Fritts, died Sept. 9 at Parkview Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Ky.



Fritts owned WPAD-AM-FM and WDDJ, both Paducah, as well as WNBS Murray, Ky.



Fritts is survived by his wife, Alma, his son, two step-sons, a step-daughter, and a host of grandchildren and step-grandchildren. His first wife, Ruth Owens Firtts, preceded him in death.



Contributions in Fritts' honor of may be made to: First Christian Church, 415 Audobon Drive, Paducah, Ky, 42002, where services will be held Sept. 12.