Edward B. Fritts Dies at 94
Edward B. Fritts, 94, veteran broadcaster and father of former NAB President Eddie Fritts, died Sept. 9 at Parkview Rehabilitation Center in Paducah, Ky.
Fritts owned WPAD-AM-FM and WDDJ, both Paducah, as well as WNBS Murray, Ky.
Fritts is survived by his wife, Alma, his son, two step-sons, a step-daughter, and a host of grandchildren and step-grandchildren. His first wife, Ruth Owens Firtts, preceded him in death.
Contributions in Fritts' honor of may be made to: First Christian Church, 415 Audobon Drive, Paducah, Ky, 42002, where services will be held Sept. 12.
