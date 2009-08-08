Editor's Note: B&C's Annual August Schedule
As we do every year at this time, B&C's print edition will be going to an alternative printing schedule for late August.
Our next print issue will be Monday, Aug. 24, and then we will return to our traditional weekly schedule for the remainder of the year on Monday, Sept. 7.
But while our printing presses may be taking their annual breather, our newsgathering operation never rests, so as always you can find the latest breaking news and thought-leading analysis every day through our B&C Today daily digital publication, and every minute at www.broadcastingcable.com. —Ben Grossman
