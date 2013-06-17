Editorial: On a Roll

NCTA President Michael Powell once did a forward roll onto the stage of a Cable Show convention (he was FCC chair at the time). Last week he said he might work on a “Hammer Crawl” for next year (MC Hammer opened for Powell at a Cable Show session on June 10).



Roll, crawl, or just roam the stage with a light in his eye and a cable fire in his belly, Powell proved last week what various cable executives and others have said. He is the best salesman the cable industry has. Powell is one of the most eloquent speakers around. In fact, just try to get him to stop talking about cable’s tech-friendly, broadband-driven, consumer-focused future. He won’t, and NCTA is lucky that’s the case.