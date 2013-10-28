Editorial: The Class of 2013

Readers of this week's magazine won’t need this page to tell them they have a lot to be proud of. Just check out the accomplishments of this year’s class of the B&C Hall of Fame.



But we will add a tip of our editorial visor in any case.



This is our 23rd year of saluting the broadcasting and cable industries’ overachievers, and we never tire of showcasing the talent that has helped build the media business and keep it innovating and expanding and generating the, yes, big bucks that are needed to draw viewers to the kind of quality content that simply can’t be produced by kids with phone cameras capturing the latest capers of a kitten on the keys.



Way to go.