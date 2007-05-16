Editor Joe Loy Dies at Accident Scene

Joe Loy, assignment editor for Fox affiliate WHNS-TV in Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., died Monday while covering an accident scene.

Loy was reportedly struck and killed by a van forced off the road by a pickup truck as Loy was standing next to the station's news vehicle. Loy had been covering an accident in which a tractor-trailer had spilled lumber on the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 there.

At press time, the driver of the truck said to have caused the accident was still being sought, with the station posting a picture of the truck on its Website .

Services for Loy, who had been with the station since 1999, are set for Friday.