Edge TV Pitched in N.O.

Just in time to ride the poker craze on cable, Edge TV, a new gaming-themed network, will make its debut at the National Show in New Orleans.

It’s already facing another aspiring game network, Casino & Gaming Television, out hunting for carriage.

Edge TV is aiming for an early 2005 launch. It will cover games from poker to fantasy sports to crossword puzzles.

The channel is headed by telecommunications pioneer Reagan Silber and Silicon Valley businessmen Keith Richman and Charles Katz. It is backed by distribution consultants HotHouse Media and talent agency Creative Artists Agency.

Edge TV is hoping to open studio space in a major Las Vegas casino.