Ed Masry, the boss of law siren Erin Brockovich (portrayed by Julia Roberts in the Sony Pictures blockbuster docudrama), has been added to the legal team of Twentieth Televisions Power of Attorney.
Masry, who was played by Albert Finney, will join Power's other high-profile lawyers: Gloria Allred, Christopher Darden and F. Lee Bailey. As the story goes, Masry (a 40-year law veteran), with the help of Brockovich, won the largest settlement ever paid in a direct-action lawsuit against a U.S. multibillion-dollar corporation. Cleared in 95% of the country, Power will debut in syndication August 28.
