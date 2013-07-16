Ed Markey Sworn In

Former House Communications Subcommittee chair Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) was sworn in on Tuesday as the new senator from Massachusetts by Vice

President Joe Biden.

Markey won a special election last month for the seat of

Secretary of State John Kerry. Markey defeated Republican Gabriel Gomez.

In his acceptance speech, he talked about a number of

priority issues, leading off with clean energy and transportation

infrastructure. He also talked about information technology and the need to

keep innovating to create jobs.

Markey is a fan of network neutrality and,

before switching his main focus to energy policy, was one of the most active

House members on the communications front, including mandating an FCC national

broadband plan, weighing in against some major mergers, pushing to preserve the

ban on exclusive contracts, advocating for cableCARD fixes, implementing

children's TV regs and the V-chip ratings system, and lots more. He has

remained a leading voice for protecting online privacy.