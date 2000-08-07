Ed Lover has been added as an on-air commentator for Columbia TriStars sports/entertainment

Radio personality and former MTV host Ed Lover has been added as an on-air commentator for Columbia TriStar's sports/entertainment hybrid series Battledome. For the past year, Lover and his partner Doctor Dre have been hosting Ed Lover & Doctor Dre: The Morning Show on KKBT-FM in Los Angeles. Lover and Dre previously teamed up as co-stars of MTV's Yo MTV Raps, which ran 1989-1990. Other TV credits for Lover include contributing weekly segments on cable series The Daily Show and USA Live. Battledome, hosted by Steve Albert, is currently cleared in 99% of the country. The show is executive produced by Stephen Brown and Mark Waxman.