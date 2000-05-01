Ed Goren has been promoted to president of Fox Sports. He had been executive producer since Fox sports came into being, with the networks acquisition of an NFL package in 1994.

Ed Goren has been promoted to president of FOX Sports. He had been executive producer since FOX sports came into being, with the network's acquisition of an NFL package in 1994. Before that, he was longtime senior producer of CBS' NFL coverage and, at various times, oversaw production on most of the key sports covered by CBS. Goren succeeds David Hill, who last summer was named chairman and CEO of FOX Sports Television Group. He'll continue to report to Hill and, along with Hill, will continue to executive-produce all FOX Sports programs.