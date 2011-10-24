You can go back to when Bill Paley was running

CBS—back then it was the Tiffany Network—content

was king. Well, that hasn’t changed. In fact it’s become

even more obvious in the world of television sports

rights in 2011, and will carry over for many years to

come. When we started Fox Sports in 1994, our initial

rights deal with the NFL was for four years—that was

the norm back then. Today, we’re seeing rights deals

running for 10 years and more. And the competition

with companies placing more and more sports content

on national cable will become even more aggressive.

The bottom line is that what you think is an expensive

rights deal today will look like a bargain tomorrow.