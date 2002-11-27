Ed Bliss dead at 90
Longtime CBS newsman and
journalism educator Ed Bliss, 90, a contemporary of Edward R. Murrow and
founder of the broadcast journalism program at American University in
Washington, D.C., died of a respiratory disorder Nov. 25.
"Ed Bliss was a mentor to some of
today's best broadcast journalists," said Barbara Cochran, president of the Radio-Television News Directors Association,
which gave Bliss its "Paul White Award" in 1993.
Longtime CBS news producer and
60 Minutes creator Don Hewitt said, "Ed Bliss worked in radio when it was
the end-all and be-all of news broadcasting, and he was the editor for Murrow's
boys. There was no one better."
The Chinese-born Bliss was the
son of missionaries. He began his journalism career in the 1930s, working on
newspapers in Ohio.
Bliss is survived by his daughter
and son-in-law, Anne and Tom Mascolino, of Washington.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.