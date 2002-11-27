Ed Bliss dead at 90

Longtime CBS newsman and

journalism educator Ed Bliss, 90, a contemporary of Edward R. Murrow and

founder of the broadcast journalism program at American University in

Washington, D.C., died of a respiratory disorder Nov. 25.

"Ed Bliss was a mentor to some of

today's best broadcast journalists," said Barbara Cochran, president of the Radio-Television News Directors Association,

which gave Bliss its "Paul White Award" in 1993.

Longtime CBS news producer and

60 Minutes creator Don Hewitt said, "Ed Bliss worked in radio when it was

the end-all and be-all of news broadcasting, and he was the editor for Murrow's

boys. There was no one better."

The Chinese-born Bliss was the

son of missionaries. He began his journalism career in the 1930s, working on

newspapers in Ohio.

Bliss is survived by his daughter

and son-in-law, Anne and Tom Mascolino, of Washington.