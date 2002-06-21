EchoStar, StarBand settle out of court

EchoStar Communications Corp. and StarBand Communications Inc. have settled

their differences over a billing dispute that StarBand claimed forced it toward

bankruptcy and cost it about $3 million.

EchoStar's dealers had been reselling StarBand's broadband-satellite

offering, but in February, EchoStar pulled the plug on its relationship and its $100

million investment in the company, which is headquartered in McLean, Va., and is

the subsidiary of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., an Israel-based company.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Virginia, StarBand alleged that

even though EchoStar had severed the relationship, it still was collecting

nearly $400,000 per week in revenue from StarBand customers that EchoStar was not

turning over to StarBand. That was costing StarBand enough that it was forced to

file for Chapter 11 last month. StarBand had intended to include its suit

against EchoStar into its bankruptcy proceedings, but the settlement eliminates

that need.

In an agreement delivered to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, EchoStar

agreed to pay StarBand $710,000 and to turn back over to StarBand the records of

16,000 retail customers. EchoStar will also pay StarBand $35 per month for each

of the 15,000 customers to whom EchoStar sells wholesale service.

A bankruptcy judge must approve the agreement within 30 days.