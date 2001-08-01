EchoStar sets 118 channels at $9

A new promotion will cut the price of direct-broadcast satellite service

EchoStar Communications Corp.'s'America's Top 100' programming package

to just $9 per month. That's $21.99 less than its typical price.

The deal includes a free dish installation but requires a 12-month commitment

and a $199 receiver purchase.

The promotion, which lasts until October, essentially discounts programming

rather than equipment. EchoStar has other promotions giving a free $199 receiver

and free installation for a 12-month subscription commitment. This subsidy would

only give the subscriber $90 in discounts.