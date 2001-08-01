EchoStar sets 118 channels at $9
A new promotion will cut the price of direct-broadcast satellite service
EchoStar Communications Corp.'s'America's Top 100' programming package
to just $9 per month. That's $21.99 less than its typical price.
The deal includes a free dish installation but requires a 12-month commitment
and a $199 receiver purchase.
The promotion, which lasts until October, essentially discounts programming
rather than equipment. EchoStar has other promotions giving a free $199 receiver
and free installation for a 12-month subscription commitment. This subsidy would
only give the subscriber $90 in discounts.
