EchoStar rolls out HD package

EchoStar Communications Corp.’s Dish Network direct-broadcast satellite service is rolling out a high-definition package.

Dish will offer a package of ESPN HD, Discovery HD Theater, HDNet and HDNet

Movies for $9.99 per month, or $109.89 per year.

Of course, subscribers still need HD-ready TV sets and high-definition

receivers.

Dish will begin selling receiver this fall for $399.

DBS competitor DirecTV Inc. also recently launched its own HD tier, which includes

ESPN, Discovery and HD Net for a flat $10.99 per month.