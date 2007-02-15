EchoStar Pulls Plug on Third Outside Retailer

EchoStar has pulled the plug on a third outside retailer accused of violating the Federal Trade Commission's Do Not Call list.



The satellite company said Wednesday it had severed its relationship with DISH retailer “Jerry Dean Grider d/b/a JSR Enterprises” of Santa Ana, CA.



As it said of similar actions against two other California retailers, the company said the move followed an internal investigation into telemarketing complaints.



It also pointed to a temporary restraining order issued by a St. Louis Judge against JSR soliciting customers in Missouri.



“EchoStar takes violations of telemarketing laws very seriously,” said Erik Carlson, senior vice president of Retail Services and Sales for EchoStar.

