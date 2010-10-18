EchoStar President Olmstead Passes Away
Dean
Olmstead, 55, president of EchoStar Satellite Services, has died of
cancer at a New Jersey hospital, according to the company.
Olmstead joined EchoStar January 2008 after the satellite services company was spun off from the DISH DBS service.
"Dean will
be remembered as a true legend in the satellite industry and will remain
an eternal inspiration for our employees," said Mike Dugan, CEO and
president of EchoStar Corporation, in a statement.
Before
joining EchoStar, Olmstead was an adviser with Loral Space &
Communications. His resume also included stints with DirecTV in Japan,
NASA and the State Department.
His firsts
include installing an all-digital satellite center (in Japan)
and developing the first U.S. Ka-band Spot beam satellite at NASA.
He was a member of the Space Technology Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife, Mara.
The family
has requested that donations be sent to the Arthur C. Clarke Foundation
(Olmstead was a patron of the foundation) or the Society of Satellite
Professionals International. A family service
will be held in Washington State, with a memorial service in Washington
DC to follow. A date has not yet been announced.
