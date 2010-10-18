EchoStar President Olmstead Passes Away

Dean

Olmstead, 55, president of EchoStar Satellite Services, has died of

cancer at a New Jersey hospital, according to the company.

Olmstead joined EchoStar January 2008 after the satellite services company was spun off from the DISH DBS service.

"Dean will

be remembered as a true legend in the satellite industry and will remain

an eternal inspiration for our employees," said Mike Dugan, CEO and

president of EchoStar Corporation, in a statement.

Before

joining EchoStar, Olmstead was an adviser with Loral Space &

Communications. His resume also included stints with DirecTV in Japan,

NASA and the State Department.

His firsts

include installing an all-digital satellite center (in Japan)

and developing the first U.S. Ka-band Spot beam satellite at NASA.

He was a member of the Space Technology Hall of Fame. Survivors include his wife, Mara.

The family

has requested that donations be sent to the Arthur C. Clarke Foundation

(Olmstead was a patron of the foundation) or the Society of Satellite

Professionals International. A family service

will be held in Washington State, with a memorial service in Washington

DC to follow. A date has not yet been announced.