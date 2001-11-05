EchoStar nails down deal funding

EchoStar Communications Corp. has sealed the funding deal to enable its acquisition of Hughes Electronics and arch-rival DirecTV.

EchoStar announced Monday that Credit Suisse First Boston has joined Deutsche Bank to provide approximately $5.5 billion to finance the company's announced merger with Hughes Electronics.

Credit Suisse First Boston's $2.75 billion commitment replaces General Motors' temporary bridge financing and adds to the previously announced $2.75 billion bridge commitment from Deutsche Bank to provide EchoStar with the total expected $5.5 billion of financing necessary to consummate the merger.

General Motors gave EchoStar additional time to secure the funding when its board accepted EchoStar's bid for Hughes.

- Richard Tedesco