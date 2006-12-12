EchoStar Ends Relationship With Retailer

EchoStar has terminated its relationship with a second independent retailer of its satellite TV service, Atlas Assets of Irvine, Calif., over alleged violations of telemarketing laws.



EchoStar said it was following up on consumer complaints about violations of the government's do-not-call list.



EchoStar earlier pulled the plug on another California retailer, United Satellite of Viejo, over similar complaints.



“EchoStar takes violations of telemarketing laws very seriously,” said Senior VP of retail services Erik Carlson, in announcing the move.