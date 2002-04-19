EchoStar, EarthLink team up for Internet service

EchoStar Communications Corp. is teaming up with Internet-service provider

EarthLink Inc. to offer customers a bundle of satellite-TV and high-speed Internet

services.

According to the agreement, EchoStar's resellers will offer Earthlink digital subscriber line as

part of a bundle with EchoStar's Dish Network starting late this summer.

Customers who live in areas not served by Earthlink DSL will be able to sign

up for Earthlink dial-up Internet access, EchoStar said.