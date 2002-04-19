EchoStar, EarthLink team up for Internet service
EchoStar Communications Corp. is teaming up with Internet-service provider
EarthLink Inc. to offer customers a bundle of satellite-TV and high-speed Internet
services.
According to the agreement, EchoStar's resellers will offer Earthlink digital subscriber line as
part of a bundle with EchoStar's Dish Network starting late this summer.
Customers who live in areas not served by Earthlink DSL will be able to sign
up for Earthlink dial-up Internet access, EchoStar said.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.