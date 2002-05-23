EchoStar, DirecTV tap Grand Rapids
EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. both plan to bring local
television signals next to Grand Rapids, Mich., both companies said separately
this week.
EchoStar plans to begin service in Grand Rapids Friday at a cost of $5.99
per month. It will carry six commercial stations and one public broadcaster on its
main satellite.
EchoStar will also offer WTLJ, channel 54, via a second dish that it will
install at customers' homes free of charge.
DirecTV plans to add Grand Rapids in mid-July.
The additional market will bring EchoStar to a total of 37 markets in which
it offers local TV service.
DirecTV offers local TV signals in 43 local markets so far, but it plans to have
local service in 51 markets by year-end.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.