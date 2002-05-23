EchoStar, DirecTV tap Grand Rapids

EchoStar Communications Corp. and DirecTV Inc. both plan to bring local

television signals next to Grand Rapids, Mich., both companies said separately

this week.

EchoStar plans to begin service in Grand Rapids Friday at a cost of $5.99

per month. It will carry six commercial stations and one public broadcaster on its

main satellite.

EchoStar will also offer WTLJ, channel 54, via a second dish that it will

install at customers' homes free of charge.

DirecTV plans to add Grand Rapids in mid-July.

The additional market will bring EchoStar to a total of 37 markets in which

it offers local TV service.

DirecTV offers local TV signals in 43 local markets so far, but it plans to have

local service in 51 markets by year-end.