EchoStar Brings Back Former CFO

EchoStar said Tuesday that it has named David Rayner as its

new chief financial officer, replacing current CFO Kenneth Carroll, who will

become executive VP of corporate and business development.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday,

EchoStar said Rayner -- who left EchoStar in 2011 to serve as CFO of a

Denver-based startup -- will report to CEO Michael Dugan. Rayner's connection

with EchoStar dates back to 2004 when it was part of Dish Network. At Dish,

Rayner served first as CFO and later as executive VP of installation and

service networks. After the spin-off of EchoStar in 2008, Rayner served first

as the chief administrative officer and later as chief financial officer of

EchoStar until 2011.

Carroll, who joined EchoStar in 2010, had previously served

as president and chief operating officer of WildBlue Communications and is a

20-year veteran of the satellite TV and broadband industry. He also will report

directly to Dugan in his new, expanded role.

"David and Ken are valued veterans of the satellite

business. They intimately understand the inner workings and needs of EchoStar

as well as the industry as a whole. These changes provide us additional

executive strength, breadth and expanded resources to continue our focus on

integration and operational excellence while aggressively pursuing business

opportunities and future partnerships," Dugan said in a statement.