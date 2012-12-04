EchoStar Brings Back Former CFO
EchoStar said Tuesday that it has named David Rayner as its
new chief financial officer, replacing current CFO Kenneth Carroll, who will
become executive VP of corporate and business development.
In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday,
EchoStar said Rayner -- who left EchoStar in 2011 to serve as CFO of a
Denver-based startup -- will report to CEO Michael Dugan. Rayner's connection
with EchoStar dates back to 2004 when it was part of Dish Network. At Dish,
Rayner served first as CFO and later as executive VP of installation and
service networks. After the spin-off of EchoStar in 2008, Rayner served first
as the chief administrative officer and later as chief financial officer of
EchoStar until 2011.
Carroll, who joined EchoStar in 2010, had previously served
as president and chief operating officer of WildBlue Communications and is a
20-year veteran of the satellite TV and broadband industry. He also will report
directly to Dugan in his new, expanded role.
"David and Ken are valued veterans of the satellite
business. They intimately understand the inner workings and needs of EchoStar
as well as the industry as a whole. These changes provide us additional
executive strength, breadth and expanded resources to continue our focus on
integration and operational excellence while aggressively pursuing business
opportunities and future partnerships," Dugan said in a statement.
