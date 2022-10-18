‘Echo 3’ Trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman Hunt Down International Kidnappers in Apple TV Plus Thriller

Apple TV Plus Tuesday unveiled the official trailer for its action series Echo 3, which debuts on the streaming service November 3.

The 10-episode series stars Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman as military men who travel to South America to rescue a family member (Jessica Anne Collins) who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border.

The series also stars James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford.

Echo 3, based on the series When Heroes Fly, is executive produced by Mark Boal, Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Karni Ziv and Pablo Trapero. ■