‘Echo 3’ Trailer: Luke Evans, Michiel Huisman Hunt Down International Kidnappers in Apple TV Plus Thriller
Action series to debut on streaming service November 23
Apple TV Plus Tuesday unveiled the official trailer for its action series Echo 3, which debuts on the streaming service November 3.
The 10-episode series stars Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman as military men who travel to South America to rescue a family member (Jessica Anne Collins) who goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border.
The series also stars James Udom, Maria Del Rosario, Alejandro Furth, Juan Pablo Raba and special guest star, Bradley Whitford.
Echo 3, based on the series When Heroes Fly, is executive produced by Mark Boal, Peter Traugott, Jason Horwitch, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Mark Sourian, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Karni Ziv and Pablo Trapero. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
