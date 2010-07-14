EC OK's Comcast/NBCU

The

European Commission (EU's merger review arm) has signed off on the Comcast/NBCU

deal.

"After

examining the operation, the Commission concluded that the transaction would

not significantly impede effective competition in the European Economic Area

(EEA) or any substantial part of it," the commission said in a statement.

The

EC took less than six weeks to decide that the deal posed no anticompetitive

threats, which was helped by the fact that Comcast does not have any European

cable holdings.

The

EC conceded that the combination of NBCU and Comcast's stake in MGM results in

horizontal overlaps in various markets in the EEA (European Economic Area), but

said that the overlaps were limited. It also drew a distinction between the

deal and its vetting in the States.

"[C]ontrary

to the US," the EC said, "in the EEA, the transaction does not lead

to any vertical relationship between Comcast's cable distribution platform and

NBC Universal's programming assets."