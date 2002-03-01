EBU relocates U.S. base to D.C.

The European Broadcasting Union is hosting U.S. and foreign broadcasters at a

March 5 reception marking the move of its U.S. headquarters from New York to its

Washington, D.C., operations center at 2000 M Street.

The EBU provides satellite and production facilities to more than 300 broadcasters

worldwide.

Flying in from Geneva, New EBU president Jean Stock will host the reception.

According to the EBU, the traffic out of D.C. has quadrupled in the past four

years.