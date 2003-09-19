Eastwood to Go Inside the Actors Studio
Now here’s a good get: Bravo’s Inside the Actors Studio has snagged Clint Eastwood to kick off its new season next month.
It’s the start of the show’s 10th season, and the Eastwood program will premiere at 8 p.m. in a special two-hour edition.
James Lipton hosts.
