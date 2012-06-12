Earley Elected PromaxBDA Co-Chair

Joe Earley, president, marketing and communications, Fox

Broadcasting, has been elected to serve as co-chairman of the PromaxBDA board of directors.

Earley

and fellow co-chair Lisa Gregorian (CMO at Warner Bros. TV Group) will

lead the board of directors, the governing body of PromaxBDA that

oversees the annual budget, strategic planning of conferences, awards

and year-round member services, and the development of long-term goals

and organizational direction.

"Joe

is an amazing, talented and strategic marketing executive and is

recognized for his excellence in our business," said Gregorian. "I am

honored to have the opportunity to serve alongside of him as co-chair.

We look forward to tapping into his incredible leadership and creative

mind as our organization serves the global community for those engaged

in marketing television and video content on all platforms during this

exciting, yet challenging, time in our business."