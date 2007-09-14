E! Taking Emmy Pre-Show Mobile

E! will simulcast their two-hour Emmy pre-show Live from the Red Carpet: The 2007 Primetime Emmy® Awards on Sprint phones and on the web.

The red carpet show marks E!’s first mobile simulcast, and provides exclusive content for Sprint’s Sprint TV network, which has been in a heated battle to attract customers with Verizon’s V-Cast service.

"E! continues to provide the most accessible and interactive coverage on Hollywood's biggest nights through our E! Everywhere platform," said John Najarian, Senior Vice President of New Media and Business Development, Comcast Entertainment Group. "We are thrilled to partner with Sprint to offer fans more ways than ever before to watch and participate in 'Live from the Red Carpet.'"

In addition to the live simulcast, E! will also provide Sprint TV users with the “red carpet glam cam” which will stream viewers the best and worst of Emmy fashion.



Verizon's V-Cast mobile video service will be getting a 20 minute "best of" clip package from the pre show, but not until after the red carpet show is over.

On the web, the two hour red carpet show will be streamed on E!’s broadband channel The Vine @ E! Online, along with exclusive web content, including blogs, real time photos and fashion critiques from the nets fashion experts.