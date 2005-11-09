E! Studios Takes Two

E!’s in-house production studio E! Studios upped Jay James from VP, programming, to senior VP, development, and named ex-Insider producer Steve Tseckares its executive producer, programming. Both will report to E! Networks Senior VP of Production Jeff Shore.

James, an E! staffer since 1996, will develop new series and specials, and oversee production of E! staples such as The E! True Hollywood Story. He joined the network as a producer on that show, and later moved to the business side to serve as VP of business and legal affairs. He returned to the programming side in 2003.

Tseckares will oversee E!’s news programming, including daily and weekly newscasts and specials. He was part of the team that created syndicated entertainment program The Insider in 2004, and before that worked as a producer and writer on Entertainment Tonight for six years. He started his TV career as a producer for CNN, and has also produced specials for networks including ABC, VH1 and A&E.

E! averaged 398,000 total viewers in prime during October.