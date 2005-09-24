The E! Repair, Year 2

Nearing his one-year anniversary as pres- ident/CEO of E! Networks, Ted

Harbert faced a dilemma. He had decided to drop out of the bidding when the

contract for E! Entertainment's top ratings earner, the televised incarnation

of Howard Stern's raunchy radio show, came up for renewal. But Harbert wanted

to see if he could hold onto Stern's prized young-male

demographic—particularly with programming that was less likely to spook

advertisers than Stern's porn-star–saturated show.

“I don't want late night to turn into some other version of T&A

jiggle,” Harbert says. So he tried an experiment: three new shows, including

a toned-down version of Wild On (a racy

travelogue that was also once an E! trademark), featuring Tara Reid as a

fun-loving party girl gallivanting around the world—but, for a change,

keeping her top on.

Taradise didn't end up in Nielsen nirvana. “The

male viewer it's designed for realized there was no nudity in it, and the

ratings were lower,” Harbert says. “That's just the way it works.”

Harbert (former head of NBC Studios and ABC Entertainment) had better

luck coping with another high-profile loss, the defection of caustic red-carpet

commentator Joan and Melissa Rivers to the TV Guide channel last year. In an

indication of how he is trying to make E! more Hollywood-friendly than it has

been in the past, Harbert signed Star Jones Reynolds, who can scarcely contain

her enthusiasm for all things celebrity, to replace the Riverses.

He also spruced up E!'s pre-ceremony Emmy coverage, deploying 17

cameras and running live shots in the corner of the screen during commercials.

Those changes, along with a bump up in interest in the Emmys this year, helped

E! to a jump from 1.21 million total viewers of its Emmy show last year to 1.79

million. (TV Guide's production drew 593,000.)

Harbert's mixed record so far reflects the difficulty of turning

around something as large and unwieldy as a television network, especially

when, like E!, it covers entertainment in a celebrity-obsessed culture and must

compete with Bravo, VH1 and countless individual programs covering the same

subject. Having done triage work in his first year, Harbert now enters his

second in that could be a make-or-break chance to rejuvenate the network.

Marketers say the E! brand itself remains strong but has been undermined

by a shotgun approach to programming in recent years, a prickly relationship

with Hollywood and a fitful financial performance that saw annual revenues

actually drop, by half a million dollars to $319 million, from 2002 to 2003.

And ratings have plateaued, with 404,000 total viewers in prime this summer

versus 400,000 last year.

Still, even though Comcast, which holds a controlling stake in E!, is

making high-profile investments in some of the cable company's other

holdings, such as OLN and G4, E! remains one of its most important programming

assets. Projected net revenue for 2005 is $366.3 million; OLN's is $143

million.

“Yes, we're investing to get a lot of our other networks moving, but

E! is the priority,” says Jeff Shell, who in May filled a new slot as

president of programming at Comcast. “E! is our flagship brand.”

Harbert's sharp-elbowed predecessor, Mindy Herman, won few friends

even in notoriously forgiving Hollywood circles, and she left behind a network

with a reputation for tabloid-edged nastiness.

“It took these unnecessary turns to be mean-spirited,” says Larry

Namer, who in 1988 founded Movietime, the early incarnation of the network

rechristened E! in 1990. One of Harbert's priorities in his first year was

repairing the network's relationships in Hollywood. Now he has to capitalize

on any progress he made.

“With all the TV magazines doing so well, there's a lot of viewers

they can attract,” says Andy Donchin, director of national broadcast for

Carat, New York. “They just need to come up with a couple of hits.”

Harbert says he'll spend the money necessary to find those hits, but

“no one show is more important than the brand.” His brand-burnishing

efforts include swapping E!'s austere red-and-black logo for a more

fun-spirited, colorful icon. He also has instituted changes intended to keep

viewers hanging around longer—a challenge for a network that features

video-clip–heavy shows like The 101 Most…

specials—including buying its first movie package (Fargo

debuted recently) and cutting down on commercial breaks by running promos as

pop-ups during programming.

Producers who do business with the network say they sense a new

direction.

“They're crystal clear on what they want to be: the network for the

person who reads all those celebrity magazines,” says Dave Noll, president of

independent production company City Lights, who has had dealings with both E!

regimes. “Before, it just seemed scattered, like they were trying to play

catch-up with other networks. Somebody there knows what they're doing.”

But as the man who founded the network that became E! cautions, the

grace period for executing a turnaround won't last forever. “A year is a

short time to measure, particularly when a lot of the year is spent undoing

what was done,” says Namer. “Now, if by next year it hasn't happened, you

really have to question things.”