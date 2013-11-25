E! Renews Trio of Series

E! has renewed a trio of series for second seasons, the network announced Monday.

Reality series Total Divas and Eric & Jessie: Game On and talk show Hello Ross will all return early next year.

"We are excited to bring back this diverse trio of successful series for second seasons," said Jeff Olde, executive VP, programming & development, E! "Each of these series feature compelling personalities that offer unique stories and points of view from the world of pop culture. It's exciting to have this strong line-up of returning series in addition to our other popular core franchises to help propel us into 2014."

Season one of Total Divas continues through Dec.15 while Hello Ross will conclude its first season Nov. 29. The season one finale of Eric & Jessie: Game On aired Nov. 3.