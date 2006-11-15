E! Promotes Lisa Berger

E! promoted Lisa Berger from SVP to EVP, Original Programming and Series Development. Berger, who has overseen of new slates for both E! and sister channel Style Network as SVP, Programming Development since 2003, will expand her responsibilities to focus on programming for new media platforms as well.

E!'s recent originals, including House of Carters and The Simple Life: Til Death Do Us Part, have brought the network ratings success of late. For the month of Oct., the network was up 19% in total viewers to an average 472,000 in prime.

Before E!, Berger was EVP, Alternative Programming for Fox Television Studios Productions and served 12 years at MTV Networks as Senior VP of Original Programming and Series Development.