E! Names New Finance Exec

E! has promoted Steve Dolcemaschio to executive VP, finance and business operations. In the newly-created role, he will assume a portion of the duties previously handled by COO Ken Bettsteller, who resigned earlier this summer.

Dolcemaschio will oversee business operations for E! and The Style Network, including business development, production management, and business and legal affairs.

He also oversees the company’s financial, human resources, and facility operations.

While Bettsteller also had certain creative units reporting to him, that does not appear to be the case with Dolcemaschio.

The move also may indicate E! does not plan on directly replacing the COO position, instead dividing up its duties. Bettsteller, who was with the company for five years, was hired by former E! chief Mindy Herman.

Previously senior VP, CFO, Dolcemaschio came to E! Networks in 2002 from his position as COO/CFO for BBDO West in Los Angeles and San Francisco.