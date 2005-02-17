E! Doubles Dr. 90210

E! Entertainment Television has injected 30 minutes into plastic-surgery reality show Dr. 90210 for a fuller, firmer series.

The plastic surgery genre has taken off on TV, with everything from Extreme Makeover and The Swan on broadcast TV to FX's critically acclaimed Nip/Tuck.

Dr. 90210, now an hour, debuts for a second season Feb. 28 at 10 p.m.

Dr. 90210, which follows the behind-the-scenes lives of Beverly Hills cosmetic surgery patients and doctors, including Dr. Robert Rey, will return with 13 new episodes and several new doctors. They include Dr. Jason Diamond, a facial plastic surgeon; Dr. Linda Li, one of two board-certified female plastic surgeons in Beverly Hills, who also happens to be married to her anesthesiologist; and an aptly named plastic surgeon who focuses on transsexuals and hermaphrodites, Dr. Gary Alter.

Rey, his wife, young daughter and son return to the show, which premiered last March and averaged 708,000 total viewers per episode.

The second season was announced in October. E! Entertainment Television is owned by E! Networks in Los Angeles.