Dynasty returns on SoapNet

Fans of 1980s primetime soap Dynasty can see it again on The Walt

Disney Co.'s SoapNet, Twentieth Television president Bob Cook and SoapNet

general manager Deborah Blackwell said Monday.

The show will begin running on SoapNet Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. EST/PST and on

Sundays from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. EST/PST.

Dynasty first ran on ABC from 1980 through 1989 and starred John

Forsythe, Linda Evans and Joan Collins.