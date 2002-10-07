Dynasty returns on SoapNet
Fans of 1980s primetime soap Dynasty can see it again on The Walt
Disney Co.'s SoapNet, Twentieth Television president Bob Cook and SoapNet
general manager Deborah Blackwell said Monday.
The show will begin running on SoapNet Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. EST/PST and on
Sundays from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. EST/PST.
Dynasty first ran on ABC from 1980 through 1989 and starred John
Forsythe, Linda Evans and Joan Collins.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.