Dust Making Film Version of Higgins ‘Hadrian’s Wall’

Dust, the science fiction label created by studio Gunpowder & Sky, said it acquired the rights to Hadrian’s Wall, the interstellar graphic novel created by Kyle Higgins, Alec Siegel and Rod Reis.

Higgins will work with Dust to develop a feature film that he will write and direct. Gunpowder & Sky will produce.

Hadrian’s Wall follows a pill-popping detective sent to interview the crew of a survey ship, when his ex-wife’s new husband dies in suspicious circumstances amidst a broiling cold war between Earth and her distant colony.

Related: Gunpowder & Sky Launching Dust OTT Channel on Roku

Higgins is a best-selling author known for his work on DC Comics’ Batman line and the Boom Studios comic book crossover Power Rangers: Shattered Grid.

“Although Hadrian’s Wall takes place a century into the future, the crew of the space vessel navigates both a murder mystery and a civil war in a world smartly mirroring our present day,” said Cody Zwieg, senior VP of development and production, Gunpowder & Sky. “Higgins turned the classic whodunit tale on its head and shot it into space. This is exactly the kind of film we like to put out at Dust and Gunpowder & Sky.”

As a producer, distributor and purveyor of short films, feature-length movies, and sci-fi series, Dust recently premiered sci-fi western, Prospect, in theaters across the country, and announced the expansion of its sci-fi channel, DustX, now available on Roku and Twitch.

“I was blown away by the filmmaker-friendly team at Gunpowder & Sky and I’m grateful to be making my first feature with them,” Higgins said. “It was immediately clear how passionate they are and we share the same vision for how to bring Hadrian’s Wall to the big screen. The best murder mysteries are vehicles for character study, and at its core, this is a story about relationships, set in one of the most isolated places in the universe. I think fans of the book will be as thrilled as I am.”

Gunpowder & Sky was founded by former MTV executive Van Toffler and Floris Bauer, and is backed by The Chernin Group and AT&T.