Dunn Heads B&C Ad Sales

Larry Dunn has been appointed publishing director of BROADCASTING & CABLE. Currently publishing director of sister publication Multichannel News, Dunn takes on the added responsibility for B&C and its related Web products. He will manage the advertising sales staffs for both magazines and report to Group Publisher Chuck Bolkcom.

"Larry has excelled at Multichannel News

over the past 13 years with a keen focus on meeting customers' needs and leveraging our market-leading position into creative marketing solutions for our partners," says Bolkcom. "His leadership qualities and intense commitment provide both publications with an accomplished ad veteran focused on driving integrated marketing programs."

Dunn's media career includes a stint in broadcasting at WLIR(FM) Garden City, N.Y. While there, he sold radio ad time, served as music director and program director, and did the morning-drive show for eight years. He currently hosts a national radio show Sunday afternoons on Sirius Radio First Wave Channel 22.

He was named Billboard's Radio Announcer of the Year in 1987 and the annual Gavin Report's Music Director of the Year two years in a row, in 1986 and 1987. He taught a class in radio announcing at St. John's University in 1988.

Dunn joined Multichannel News

in 1991 as an account executive and was later promoted to director of special projects.

A 1979 graduate of St. John's with a bachelor's degree in communication arts, he lives in Massapequa Park, N.Y., with his wife, Suzanne, and children Ryan, Kaitlyn, Brianna, and Jillian.