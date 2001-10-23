Duffy named to King World post
Mary Duffy has been appointed vice president of production and development, East Coast at King World Productions.
She recently left her position as senior executive producer of the company's rookie strip The Ananda Lewis Show, in some part due to creative differences with Jose Pretlow, who left the show as well. At that time, Duffy made it known that she wanted to shift into a development role with King World.
She'll now report to Steven Nalevansky, the studio's senior vice president of production and development.
David Armou has since been named the new executive producer of Ananda. - Susanne Ault
