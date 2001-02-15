Duffy named Ananda exec producer

Mary Duffy, currently executive producing King World's Curtis Court, has been named executive producer of King World's marquee fall 2001 talk project Ananda.

At this point, Duffy, who has served as a senior level producer on both Sally and Montel, will do double duty on Curtis and Ananda.

But Curtis isn't a lock for a second season, since it hasn't yet locked up renewals in Los Angeles and New York. The word is stations will make up their minds on Curtis, which hovers in the 1.0 household ratings range, according to Nielsen Media Research, after February sweeps.

Ananda, hosted by MTV talent Ananda Lewis, was one of this season's quickest sells, locking up 80% of the country by the first couple of days of NATPE. - Susanne Ault