Duda To Share Helm at Tyra Talker

Alex Duda, executive producer of Telepictures syndicated dating show Elimidate, is joining Warner Bros. Tyra Banks Show as executive producer, teaming with John Redmann.

She is replacing Kevin Applegate, who had been running the show in tandem with Redmann. Applegate is exiting the show at the end of this season.

Telepictures describes the freshman talker as "a young woman’s guide to life," and Estey McLoughlin, executive VP and GM of Telepictures, says Duda is "a perfect match" for that sensibility.