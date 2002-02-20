Duchovny back for X-Files finale

David Duchovny is returning to The X-Files for the Fox drama's series

finale.

Duchovny will reprise his role as FBI agent Fox Mulder in the show's two-hour

series finale Sunday, May 19.

In addition to appearing in the show's finale, Duchovny will also direct the

episode that is scheduled to air April 28, which is based on a story idea he

co-wrote with executive producers Chris Carter and Frank Spotnitz.

Last season, the show spent a good deal of time investigating the mysterious

alien abduction of Duchovny's character. Duchovny appeared in 11 episodes of

The X-Files last season before getting abducted.

The X-Files is currently in its ninth season on Fox.