Duchovny back for X-Files finale
David Duchovny is returning to The X-Files for the Fox drama's series
finale.
Duchovny will reprise his role as FBI agent Fox Mulder in the show's two-hour
series finale Sunday, May 19.
In addition to appearing in the show's finale, Duchovny will also direct the
episode that is scheduled to air April 28, which is based on a story idea he
co-wrote with executive producers Chris Carter and Frank Spotnitz.
Last season, the show spent a good deal of time investigating the mysterious
alien abduction of Duchovny's character. Duchovny appeared in 11 episodes of
The X-Files last season before getting abducted.
The X-Files is currently in its ninth season on Fox.
