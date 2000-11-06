Dubya as Jed Clampett
By Staff
The surprisingly tight presidential race presents a problem for Matt Stone (above) and Trey Parker. The duo behind hit cartoon
South Park
has been prepping a live-action political sitcom based in the White House for Comedy Central.
Anticipating that Al Gore would win, they had tentatively titled their effort
Family First,
and had sketched out characters accordingly. Depending on Election Day it may be back to the drawing board. What's the difference, we asked. "The president's sort of like Dick Van Dyke if Gore wins," said Stone, a Republican who doesn't like either candidate. "With Bush it's more like the
Beverly Hillbillies."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.