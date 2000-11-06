Dubya as Jed Clampett

The surprisingly tight presidential race presents a problem for Matt Stone (above) and Trey Parker. The duo behind hit cartoon

South Park

has been prepping a live-action political sitcom based in the White House for Comedy Central.

Anticipating that Al Gore would win, they had tentatively titled their effort

Family First,

and had sketched out characters accordingly. Depending on Election Day it may be back to the drawing board. What's the difference, we asked. "The president's sort of like Dick Van Dyke if Gore wins," said Stone, a Republican who doesn't like either candidate. "With Bush it's more like the

Beverly Hillbillies."