Dubuc Named President, GM of Lifetime Networks

Nancy Dubuc has been named president and general manager of

Lifetime Networks. The announcement, widely expected since the women's brand

became part of A&E Television Networks, was made April 27, by AETN President

and CEO Abbe Raven.

Dubuc has been at the helm of AETN's History for three years

during which time the network has experienced its best ratings performance ever

with 2009 setting ratings records in key demos in primetime. (Sunday night's

premiere of Americathe Story of Us - with an introduction from President Obama - became

the network's most-watched special with 5.7 million viewers).

Dubuc will remain as president and general manager of

History. At Lifetime Networks, she

replaces Andrea

Wong, who announced earlier this month that she would leave Lifetime after

a nearly three year tenure marked by the expensive court battle for Project Runway.

The restructuring put Wong, who came to Lifetime from ABC,

where she was head of the network's reality department, under Raven.

In her expanded role, Dubuc will be responsible for

strategic planning, programming consumer marketing, publicity and brand

development at both networks.

"Nancy

is one of the most dynamic executives working in television," said Raven in a

statement. "Her track record of success by focusing on a brand's target

audience and creating programming for them is extraordinary. Nancy has great respect for the power of the

Lifetime brand and I am confident she will lead the terrific team there to new

heights."

"I am incredibly honored to now lead the Lifetime team,"

said Dubuc in a statement. "Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network are two of the

most powerful and evocative brands on the media landscape. I am excited for the

challenge to explore the unlimited potential of programming for women."