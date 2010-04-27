Dubuc Named President, GM of Lifetime Networks
Nancy Dubuc has been named president and general manager of
Lifetime Networks. The announcement, widely expected since the women's brand
became part of A&E Television Networks, was made April 27, by AETN President
and CEO Abbe Raven.
Dubuc has been at the helm of AETN's History for three years
during which time the network has experienced its best ratings performance ever
with 2009 setting ratings records in key demos in primetime. (Sunday night's
premiere of Americathe Story of Us - with an introduction from President Obama - became
the network's most-watched special with 5.7 million viewers).
Dubuc will remain as president and general manager of
History. At Lifetime Networks, she
replaces Andrea
Wong, who announced earlier this month that she would leave Lifetime after
a nearly three year tenure marked by the expensive court battle for Project Runway.
The restructuring put Wong, who came to Lifetime from ABC,
where she was head of the network's reality department, under Raven.
In her expanded role, Dubuc will be responsible for
strategic planning, programming consumer marketing, publicity and brand
development at both networks.
"Nancy
is one of the most dynamic executives working in television," said Raven in a
statement. "Her track record of success by focusing on a brand's target
audience and creating programming for them is extraordinary. Nancy has great respect for the power of the
Lifetime brand and I am confident she will lead the terrific team there to new
heights."
"I am incredibly honored to now lead the Lifetime team,"
said Dubuc in a statement. "Lifetime and Lifetime Movie Network are two of the
most powerful and evocative brands on the media landscape. I am excited for the
challenge to explore the unlimited potential of programming for women."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.