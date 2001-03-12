DTV witnesses cover spectrum

Almost every point of view on the transition to digital television will be represented at a hearing before the House Telecommunications and Internet Subcommittee this Thursday, chaired by Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.).

Testifying will be Martin Franks, executive vice president at Viacom; Dave Arlen, director of government and public relations at Thompson; Paxson Communications Chairman Lowell "Bud" Paxson; Steve Weed, president of Millenium Digital Media, representing the American Cable Association; Beth Courtney, president and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting; Ben Tucker, executive vice president for broadcast operations at Fisher Broadcasting and president of the National Association of Broadcasters' Television board of directors; Michael Willner, president of Insight Communications, representing the National Cable and Telecommunications Association; Ron Parrish, vice president of industry and government affairs for Radio Shack; and Chris Cookson, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Warner Bros. - Paige Albiniak