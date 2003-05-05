DTV switch would trigger KFTL sales clause
Spanish-language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc. is buying KFTL(TV) Stockton, Calif.,
from Family Communications Inc. for $65 million, according to documents filed at the
Federal Communications Commission.
Univision would not comment on a price, but there is more to it than meets
the eye.
Because KFTL is on channel 62, the contract includes a provision in which
Family would also get one-half of any payout Univision receives if it decides to
vacate the channel early as part of the digital transition.
Channel 62 is located in a swath of spectrum the FCC plans to auction for use
by advanced communications services when the digital transition is completed and
broadcasters' second channels are returned.
To try to jump-start those services, the FCC is allowing broadcasters to take
payments from those companies in exchange for giving up the channels
early.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.