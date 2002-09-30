DTV interference battle rages on

The Federal Communications Commission may yet have to settle the increasingly

ugly interference dispute between WBOC-TV Salisbury, Md., and WHRO-DT Hampton

Roads, Va.

After reducing power on its new digital station during initial negotiations,

WHRO is back to maximum power. WBOC claimed that the high-power levels and the ease

with which TV signals travel over water creates interference throughout its

market.

Both stations use channel 16, and both supplied the FCC with differing

interpretations of a recent engineering study detailing interference to WBOC

viewers.

Although WBOC managed to eliminate interference over cable, roughly 40

percent of its market isn't served by cable. "I can't survive a zero rating in

40 percent of my market," WBOC owner Tom Draper said. Still, he conceded that

WHRO is within the current rules. The problem, he added" "The rules don't work"

for digital TV.